ASE Vouchers Now Available for EV Testing

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has made vouchers available for EV certification testing.

ASE recently announced the creation of Electric Vehicle Technician/Shop Personnel Electrical Safety Standards. The purpose of the standards is to provide guidance, document and establish electrical safety requirements, standards, procedures and safe work practices relating to the development of an electrically safe working area for service professionals in North America working on or around electric vehicles (EVs).

The intent of these standards is to minimize exposure to these hazards and their associated impacts. These standards were developed in conjunction with vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket personnel and other electric industry subject matter experts. Visit ase.com/ev to see the standards.

In addition to the Electric Vehicle Technician/Shop Personnel Electrical Safety Standards, ASE has now launched two tests in this series. They are the xEV Electrical Safety Awareness Certification (Level One) which is designed for anyone who may encounter an EV in the workplace and the xEV Technician Electrical Safety Certification (Level Two) for service professionals, technicians or specialists who have received high-voltage electrical training; have demonstrated skills and knowledge related to the construction, operation and repair of electrically powered high-voltage vehicles; and maintain an electrically safe working area and use required personal protective equipment (PPE).

Automotive service professionals and shop owners who want to purchase ASE EV test vouchers for their employees can visit the myASE portal and take the following steps:

Step 1: Login into your account or create an account at the ASE log in.

Step 2: In the myASE portal, go to the “Store”.

Step 3: Using the menu on the left, go to the “xEV Test Vouchers” section then click on “xEV Test Vouchers”.

Step 4: Click “Add To Cart” for whichever test(s) you want to buy vouchers. Quantities can be adjusted in the cart.

Step 5: Proceed to checkout. Email with the voucher code(s) will be sent to the purchaser.

Step 6: The purchaser can distribute vouchers to individuals who need to take tests. Individuals receiving a voucher should create an account at https://ase.netexam.com/ to begin testing.

“We have had a very positive response to the recent introduction of our new EV standards and testing program,” said Tim Zilke, president of ASE. “These tests were developed in conjunction with industry experts so they will be challenging, but more importantly, they will ensure that automotive service professionals who earn the credentials are well-prepared to service and repair hybrid and electric vehicles.”

To learn more about the new ASE light duty hybrid/electric certification program, visit ase.com/ev.