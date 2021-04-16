Connect with us

Associations

Association News

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

TEROSON Joins SCRS as New Corporate Member

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

TEROSON has been in business for over 100 years, predominantly in Western Europe in the collision repair industry.

Read more here.

SEMA Expands Launch Pad Competition

The Launch Pad will now be open to all qualified participants over the age of 18 years and offer a grand-prize package valued up to $92,000 and promotion for participants’ new products in SEMA websites and social media.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ to Hold Meeting on Getting Paid Proper Labor Rates

The meeting, which will feature Sam and Richard Valenzuela of National AutoBody Research, will be held on April 21 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: TEROSON Joins SCRS as New Corporate Member

Associations: AASP/NJ to Hold Meeting on Getting Paid Proper Labor Rates

Associations: CIECA’s First Standard Will Be Available April 21

Associations: California Autobody Association Offers Legislative Update

Advertisement

on

Association News

on

ABPA Launches MyPartsChoice.com

on

CollisionRight Adds All Locations as SCRS Members

on

New SEMA Garage Planned in Michigan
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Associations: ABPA Launches MyPartsChoice.com

Associations: CollisionRight Adds All Locations as SCRS Members

News: Ohio Shop Says State Farm Booting Dealer Shops from Program

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Consolidators: Consolidator Report
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tint Tech LTD

Tint Tech LTD
Contact: Tint TechPhone: 403-968-8468
1303 44 Ave NE #1, Calgary AB T2E 6L5
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business