Association News

TEROSON has been in business for over 100 years, predominantly in Western Europe in the collision repair industry.

SEMA Expands Launch Pad Competition

The Launch Pad will now be open to all qualified participants over the age of 18 years and offer a grand-prize package valued up to $92,000 and promotion for participants’ new products in SEMA websites and social media.

AASP/NJ to Hold Meeting on Getting Paid Proper Labor Rates

The meeting, which will feature Sam and Richard Valenzuela of National AutoBody Research, will be held on April 21 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

