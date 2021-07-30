Association News

Early-Bird Registration Kicks Off for ASA’s CARS Event

Click Here to Read More

Scheduled for Nov. 1 in Las Vegas, CARS will also feature the 7th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum.

Read more here.

CIECA Connex 2021 Conference to Include Chad Knaus, Hendrick Motorsports

Chad Knaus, NASCAR champion crew chief and current vice president of competition for Hendrick Motorsports, will be a guest speaker during the upcoming CIECA CONNEX Conference.

Read more here.

CIECA Webinar to Feature CCC Discussing Impact of AI on Claims

The webinar, “How Activating AI and Network Connections is Redefining the Claims and Repair Experiences,” will take place on Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. EST.