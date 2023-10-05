 asTech Introduces Insights AI to Enhance Scans

asTech Insights is a generative AI product that will immediately enhance asTech's OEM-compatible scans.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

asTech, a Repairify company and the global leader in remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming and automotive intelligence for the collision and mechanical repair industries, has announced asTech Insights, a generative AI product that will immediately enhance asTech’s OEM-compatible scans.

Through the power of AI, asTech Insights uses the results from an asTech OEM-compatible pre-scan to automatically generate custom collision repair recommendations that are specific to the vehicle and identified DTC codes — all within seconds after completing the pre-scan.

“asTech insights is not simply a database that looks up and matches a DTC code to a preset repair recommendation.” said Cris Hollingsworth, president of Repairify Global Holdings Inc. “It’s a true AI large language model, trained with extensive data sets to generate a custom set of repair recommendations. It’s also capable of using context clues to detect relationships between DTCs and can use that information to determine the appropriate repair plan.”

To develop this new product, Repairify created a proprietary model using its own extensive repair and scan data. asTech Insights was trained using data from over 6 million repairs and 40 million DTCs — the equivalent of a technician training 24/7 for 25 straight years. The result is AI that thinks and provides recommendations like a technician because it’s been trained like a technician.

For shops, asTech Insights will be like having a certified technician at their side wherever and whenever they need them. Within seconds, they will get collision specific repair recommendations to enable them to complete the repair correctly. Combined with asTech OEM-compatible scans, shops will be able to perform an OEM-quality scan and generate a complete repair plan in under seven minutes.

To learn more about asTech Insights, visit asTech booth no. 34193 at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

To learn more about OEM-compatible Scans, read asTech’s most recent case study.

