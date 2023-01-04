 Autel Energy to Showcase Electrified Vintage Vehicle at CES

Autel Energy's electrified classic 1972 Ford Bronco reflects their belief that converting classic cars into electric vehicles will be a huge market some day.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel Energy announced that it will be showcasing an electrified classic 1972 Ford Bronco in its booth at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), hinting that converting classic cars into electric vehicles promises to be a huge market.

The electrified classic 1972 Ford Bronco that will be featured in Autel Energy’s booth at CES was customized by Los Angeles-based Zero Labs Automotive.

Showgoers at CES can see the eye-catching $350,000 classic Ford Bronco restoration in Autel Energy’s exhibit (booth no. 7119) in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from Thursday, Jan. 5 until Sunday, Jan. 8. The 1972 Bronco was customized from the ground up by Los Angeles-based Zero Labs Automotive, an automotive and industrial design, technology and engineering firm specializing in high-end restorations.

“As the country transitions to electric vehicles, we wanted to show that embracing the future doesn’t mean that you have to give up the past,” said John Thomas, chief operating officer of Autel Energy. “We’re always innovating and love to partner with companies who share a passion for performance, and we’re proud to be partnering with Zero Labs to showcase this vintage vehicle at CES, blending tradition with technology.”

The custom Bronco SUV has been fully electrified with a 600-horsepower, dual-motor propulsion system featuring a 100-kWh battery and 235-plus miles of all-electric range. 

“Over the past two decades, Autel (a name born by combining ‘automotive’ and ‘intelligence’) has revolutionized the automotive service and repair business around the globe, and now we’re doing it with EV charging technologies,” Thomas said. 

At CES, Autel Energy is showcasing a comprehensive suite of EV charging solutions designed to advance the seamless transition to an e-mobility future. The brand debuted its viable and reliable charging technologies at the Detroit Auto Show this past September.

Autel Energy’s 50-by-30-foot CES exhibit offers an interactive visitor experience replete with custom EV graphics and Autel’s complete line of MaxiCharger residential and commercial chargers, including a DC fast charger with an advertising-ready 27-inch color touchscreen display. A residential display shows how energy flows in a home ecosystem and demonstrates how Autel’s comprehensive home solutions and Adaptive Load Management technologies work as an intelligent, cohesive system. A commercial display demonstrates the EV charging company’s sweeping public and business solutions, including dynamic load balancing and high-power charging.

Autel Energy designs, develops and engineers integrated solutions that help achieve carbon neutrality and solve some of the biggest challenges seen today in the EV charging space. 

The company’s MaxiCharger family of products includes AC (Level 2) home and commercial chargers, DC bi-directional vehicle-to-everything (V2X) home charging, DC fast charging (Level 3) and digital energy management offerings, including mobile apps and Autel’s ChargeCloud, the only all-in-one charging cloud solution available today. Autel’s wholistic approach to curating solutions that address the needs of the entire charging ecosystem helps balance the grid while enabling the organic expansion of power access.

“The key to the success of the widespread adoption of EVs will be putting in place critical charging infrastructure to support it,” Thomas said. “We have charging solutions for every market segment, including home charging, commercial vehicles, and DC fast chargers. We can power vehicles of any size, and due to our extensive experience in vehicle diagnostics, we know the vehicle market better than any other charging company.”

For more information on Autel Energy, visit autelenergy.us.

