Autel Partners with MOTOR to Bring OEM Data to Ultra Series Tablets

Autel, MOTOR Partner to Bring OEM Data to Ultra Series Tablets

Autel has partnered with MOTOR Information Systems to provide an improved experience for users and more streamlined access to OEM repair information using MOTOR’s TruSpeed Repair.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Autel has announced that they have partnered with MOTOR Information Systems, the world’s leading automotive data provider, to provide an improved experience for users and more streamlined access to OEM repair information using MOTOR’s TruSpeed Repair. MOTOR TruSpeed Repair will be available for integration into Autel’s diagnostics software on all North American Ultra series tablets including ADAS-capable tools.

With the accessibility of MOTOR TruSpeed Repair, Autel Ultra series tablet users can access the most up-to-date automotive service and repair content within days of being published by the OEM. The TruSpeed Repair information integrated into the Autel tablets’ MaxiSYS diagnostic software will include component locations; diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs); maintenance schedules; repair procedures; specifications; technical service bulletins (TSBs); and wiring diagrams.

The paid subscription service will also provide OEM position statements and ADAS-related repair details. The software update and integration, expected to be released in the late first quarter of this year, will be available on MaxiSYS Ultra; Ultra EV; Ultra ADAS; MS919; MS909; and MS909EV tablets.

“As we continue to expand our business and partnerships, it’s important to recognize the significance of our relationships with key customers,” said Jim Stout, vice president of product management and service delivery for MOTOR. “We are pleased to have Autel as a customer. It is a testament to the strength of our offerings and our commitment to powering the automotive intelligence ecosystem. We look forward to building and strengthening our relationship with Autel.”

Added Autel CEO Chloe Hung, “We constantly strive to improve the efficiency of our tablets and seek to offer our end-user technicians the most value-rich diagnostic product on the market. That’s why we are excited to bring MOTOR’s exceptional data and repair information service, MOTOR TruSpeed Repair, to our Ultra series tablet users.” 

For more information about the integration of MOTOR TruSpeed Repair into Autel tools, click here.

