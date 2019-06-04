Auto Aftermarket Industry Summer Celebration to Honor Leaders, Icons

Tickets to SEMA’s Installation & Gala, taking place Friday, July 26, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif., are now available at www.sema.org/gala. Open to all SEMA members, the gala is one of the industry’s most prestigious celebrations where new Hall of Fame members are honored, incoming and outgoing board members are recognized and pinewood drag cars are raced for SEMA Cares, the industry’s charity.

“I always look forward to the SEMA Installation & Gala because it’s the best time to relax and celebrate the industry,” said Chris Kersting, president and CEO of SEMA. “Spending time surrounded by industry friends and colleagues is special in and of itself. The festivities of the SEMA Hall of Fame members and board installations take the Gala to a higher level.”

Taking place at the Anaheim Marriott located within walking distance of the Disneyland Resort, this year’s gala celebrates 50 years of the SEMA Hall of Fame. New inductees Bob Chandler, Bruce Crower and Marla Moore will be recognized and honored for their contributions to the industry. Also during the festivities, newly elected SEMA Chair-elect James Lawrence and board members Chris Douglas, Kathryn Reinhardt, Les Rudd and Melanie White will be welcomed, and outgoing board members Doug Evans and Kyle Fickler will be thanked.

For many, a highlight of the event is the pinewood drag races. Each year, hundreds of SEMA-member companies build and/or sponsor pinewood cars to raise money for SEMA Cares, a group that unites the automotive aftermarket’s fundraising efforts to raise money for various charities. The pinewood finals are held during the gala’s cocktail reception, immediately before dinner begins.

“The Installation & Gala is a fun event that everyone in the industry is invited to attend,” said Kersting. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve got one year of experience or 50 years. At the gala, we’re all part of the SEMA community and are there to celebrate the industry’s leaders and legends.”

To learn more about this year’s SEMA Installation & Gala or to attend, visit www.sema.org/gala. For more information about the SEMA Pinewood Drag Races or to sponsor a car, visit www.sema.org/pinewood.