Auto Glass Now Builds National Brand

Consolidators

All-Star Glass, Horizon Auto Glass, A1 Auto Glass, Auto Glass Fitters and Discount Auto Glass have been rebranded and remodeled to Auto Glass Now’s brand identity.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years.
As the auto glass industry continues to evolve, Auto Glass Now is leading the way with its unique model rooted in the legacy of local experts delivering reliable and convenient service backed by a national network delivering operational resources, innovation, national warranty and consistent, engaging branding.

Auto Glass Now has been serving drivers for more than 30 years and joined the Driven Brands family in January 2022. It has since grown to more than 200 brick-and-mortar locations and more than 700 mobile units by way of acquisitions and a growing pipeline of brownfield openings. Today, it is one of the fastest growing glass repair and replacement companies.

Over the past year, Auto Glass Now has been rebranding all of the acquired locations under the Auto Glass Now name and refreshing the locations with bright, welcoming customer service lobbies and the latest tools and equipment. Each Auto Glass Now location has a team of highly trained experts in auto glass repair, replacement and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration.

“Drivers want a national brand they can trust for high-quality, reliable auto glass repair, no matter where they travel, along with a national warranty to protect their repairs,” said Nick Ouimet, president of Auto Glass Now. “Now, whether they move to a new city, go on a road trip or have an incident on their daily drive to work, they can rely on having an Auto Glass Now location or mobile service nearby to repair their damage and replace their windshield.”

Now part of the Auto Glass Now family, brands previously known as All-Star Glass, Horizon Auto Glass, A1 Auto Glass, Auto Glass Fitters and Discount Auto Glass have been rebranded and remodeled to Auto Glass Now’s brand identity and unique approach to delivering advanced technology, customer service and reliable glass repairs.

“Auto Glass Now continues to grow and polish our customer experience by making auto glass servicing increasingly fast, reliable and convenient,” said Ouimet. “We’re proud to continue the legacy of our local experts to build a respected nationwide brand. Through our national network, Auto Glass Now delivers the kind of scale and efficiency that only a nationwide company can offer.”

For more information on Auto Glass Now, visit autoglassnow.com.

