Auto Techcelerators Releases ADAS CoPilot, Mobile App Suite

ADAS CoPilot, Calibration CoPilot and Test Drive CoPilot platforms are now available for use in North America.
Auto Techcelerators, LLC announced they have released their CoPilot software and mobile app suite that has been designed to help the automotive industry properly estimate, calibrate and validate ADAS repairs and calibrations. According to Auto Techcelerators, their ADAS CoPilot, Calibration CoPilot and Test Drive CoPilot platforms are now available for use in North America.

“ADAS-equipped vehicles require different estimating, repair, documentation and QC processes because of the technologies installed in these vehicles,” said Frank Terlep, CEO and co-founder of Auto Techcelerators. “Our CoPilot platforms were designed to address these new requirements. For example, our ADAS CoPilot system is specifically designed to help repairers quickly and accurately identify ‘hidden’ ADAS components and required calibrations on ADAS-equipped vehicles by scanning the VIN barcode with a smartphone and performing a visual inspection, while our Calibration CoPilot platform has been specifically designed to help location-based and mobile businesses offer, manage, document and invoice for ADAS calibrations and other ADAS-related services. Finally, our patent-pending Test Drive CoPilot system is the world’s best way to validate and document a vehicle’s ADAS systems operate as designed after a repair or calibration.”

For more information on Auto Techcelerators, LLC and the entire CoPilot suite, contact Frank Terlep at (855) 953-7483, email [email protected] or visit autotechcelerators.com.

