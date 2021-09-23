Axalta Announces Bright Futures Scholarship Recipients

Axalta has announced the winners of its first-annual Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The 19 recipients represent a group of students who have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership and active participation in school and community activities.

“We are thrilled to award Bright Futures Scholarships to these outstanding students who represent the next generation of innovators that will advance the coatings industry and the customer segments we serve,” said Robert Bryant, CEO of Axalta. “Axalta is passionate about providing STEM and vocational opportunities to students and educators at every level in order to identify, support and develop strong talent that will be the future workforce.”

The Bright Futures Scholarship Program assists current students in college or vocational programs in underrepresented communities near Axalta facilities who are studying chemical engineering, chemistry, supply chain management, and auto body painting and repair. It not only provides monetary support to recipients but also creates opportunities throughout the school year for the students to interact and network with Axalta technology and business leaders, as well as fellow scholarship recipients.

The company also announced it will fund an additional 16 scholarships for students studying science, engineering and manufacturing-related trades at Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC, soon to be known as Laurel Ridge Community College) near the company’s Front Royal, Va., manufacturing site. The Bright Futures Scholarship Program further solidifies Axalta’s 40-year history and commitment to that community.