Axalta Appoints New Senior VP & Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer

Dr. Keith Silverman, the new senior vice president and chief operations and supply chain officer for Axalta Coating Systems

“Keith is an outstanding leader with an impressive track record in leading operational excellence with a strong focus on safety and sustainability,” said Robert W. Bryant, president and CEO of Axalta. “He will lead Operations and Supply Chain, which includes manufacturing, supply chain, procurement, engineering, quality, operational excellence, and environmental, health & safety (EHS). I am pleased to add Keith’s expertise to Axalta’s senior leadership team. Keith is a dynamic leader who is effective at leading cross-functional teams to solve complex business problems, drive transformation and enhance operational rigor in a sustainable way while helping to deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

Dr. Silverman was most recently an external advisor with Bain & Company, lending his well-recognized expertise to Bain consultants and clients across operations, supply chain, manufacturing, EHS and quality. Dr. Silverman has also held a range of progressive operational leadership roles in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries. He served as the senior vice president of Global Operations, Quality & EHS for Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., a global chemical specialty company operating in 100-plus countries. Prior to joining Ashland, he spent 23 years with Merck & Co. in various leadership roles within Global EHS, Project Engineering and Research & Development.