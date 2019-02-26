Axalta Awarded Accreditation by ASE

Axalta announced that it has received accreditation from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) for its refinish learning and development programs in the U.S. This accreditation validates that Axalta’s training programs are structured with clear and concise learning objectives and competencies, and they meet the level of excellence recognized by the ASE organization.

“We are continually raising the standards to train and educate automotive professionals today and for generations to come,” said Troy Weaver, vice president of Axalta North America Refinish. “This program enables us to provide significant value to our customers through our continued commitment to excellence in the development of highly-trained technicians within the automotive repair and service industry.”

ASE was established in 1972 as a non-profit organization that defines the automotive repair and service industry Continuing Automotive Service Education (CASE) quality standards. They conduct voluntary accreditation through a strict application and educational evaluation process. Axalta offers a state-of-art learning campus that allows customers a three-tier learning experience including face-to-face instructor-led classrooms, live virtual training and e-Learning modules. Axalta’s focus and dedication in building a strong, world-class training program has played an integral part in earning the distinction as an ASE Accredited Training Provider.

To learn more, visit the Axalta training page.