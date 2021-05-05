Axalta Coating Systems announced it has completed the expansion of its waterborne coatings plant in Jiading, Shanghai, China. The expanded site is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable coating solutions for automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets in China and the Asia Pacific region.

The expansion includes new added waterborne basecoat, primer and small batch capacity, featuring the most advanced product and production technology available. The new production facilities, in addition to two new warehouses, will more than double the Jiading waterborne plant’s production capacity. The state-of-art facility optimizes productivity through advanced automation, maximizes the use of raw materials and accelerates manufacturing cycle time, while minimizing the environmental impact of the production process.

“The Jiading expansion further strengthens Axalta’s position as a leader in eco-responsible coatings and supports our long-term growth strategy,” said Barry Snyder, senior vice president and chief operations and supply chain officer. “Our investment in waterborne coatings embodies the principles of sustainable manufacturing while ensuring we continue to meet our productivity and profitability goals. Axalta will continue to make investments in China that expand our footprint and capabilities in order to meet the growing needs of our customers.”

Market and customer demand for waterborne coatings is growing at the expense of less environmentally friendly products. Axalta’s waterborne coatings technology and harmonized coating systems achieve superior appearance while meeting the sustainability goals of lowering energy consumption, reducing carbon dioxide and VOC emissions. The company’s waterborne coatings significantly improve productivity and energy savings while reducing the environmental footprint of the painting process for OEM customers in the automotive, commercial vehicle, e-mobility and industrial materials markets.