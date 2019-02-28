Axalta Opens its Largest Refinish Training Center in India

Axalta has announced the opening of its largest and most advanced Refinish Training Center, spread over 20,000 square feet in India. The state-of-the-art training facility was inaugurated by Sobers Sethi, president, emerging markets, Axalta. Axalta now has four dedicated training facilities in India.

“The opening of this new training facility today demonstrates the confidence we have in the opportunities for growth in India,” said Sethi. “The coatings industry, especially waterborne coatings, in India has been growing at a rapid pace. The new refinish training facility will provide our customers with the most advanced painting techniques to help them be more efficient, productive and profitable. And, we are helping our customers drive these improvements while being mindful of the environment with sustainable techniques and products. Our customers’ success is our success, and we are proud to be the refinish leader in India and around the world.”

Axalta expects to train approximately 1,000 technicians at the new training center this year. Customers will use the company’s latest coating technologies, as well as industry-leading training techniques and advanced digital tools. Axalta will also demonstrate the most advanced spraying application systems that use less energy and reduce waste, have fast-drying finishes and use superior color-matching technologies. Through this center, Axalta states that customers in India can stay on the cutting-edge of coating technologies and techniques that are designed to deliver benefits to their businesses immediately and for the long-term.

The training center is also equipped with an advanced virtual reality (VR) training room, digital color matching tool, and an online training facility for customers who cannot be physically present at the center. The VR training duplicates the paint spraying activity and experience and enables customers to gain the benefits of the training without actually using the paint material.

“Axalta is committed to consistently investing in enhancing our capabilities, facilities and training to help customers grow their businesses,” said Vinay Rajadhyaksha, managing director, Axalta India. “We are excited about our new training capabilities in the region. This new facility creates a significant opportunity for us to be closer to our customers and support their success in a way that is truly unique in our industry. The training opportunities offered at the center combined with our leading products and technologies, such as our waterborne coatings including CromaxPro and Standoblue, position Axalta well to grow in India and serve our customers at the highest levels.”