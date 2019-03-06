Body Shop Business
News/axalta
ago

Axalta Renews Commitment to CIECA

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Axalta has recently renewed its commitment to the organization and its standards.

“We share CIECA’s mission to standardize electronic communications in the collision industry,” said Troy Weaver, vice president of Axalta North America Refinish. “The CIECA standards, which promote seamless data flow across platforms and developers, allow us to build and support the systems our customers and partners need to do business efficiently and profitably.”

Axalta joined CIECA in 1994 as one of the original members to help establish standards within the collision repair industry.

For more information about Axalta, visit www.axalta.com. For more information about CIECA, visit www.cieca.com.

