BASF Awards ’32 Ford Sedan with 2019 Glasurit Best Paint Award at SEMA Show

The ‘32 Ford Sedan “5th Avenue Special” by Goolsby Customs took home the 2019 Glasurit Best Paint Award. Pictured left to right: Jane Niemi, BASF Refinish NA marketing manager; Chip Foose from Foose Design; Jonathan Goolsby from Goolsby Customs; and Tina Nelles, BASF Refinish NA marketing services manager.

BASF announced that it awarded a ‘32 Ford Sedan 5th Avenue Special by Goolsby Customs with the 2019 Glasurit Best Paint Award at the SEMA Show.

Renowned designer and artist Chip Foose partnered with the BASF team at this year’s SEMA Show to look for the vehicle that best demonstrated the brilliant color and shine that Glasurit is known for. The Sedan, which was one of nearly 30 vehicles submitted in the contest, stood out for its perfection in the most minute areas, including varying color tones, stripes and volume of parts.

“As a builder myself, I know the pain it takes to get a car as beautiful as you can,” said Foose. “We look at characteristics that the untrained eye might not catch – gaps, edges and various textures, to name a few. What set the 5th Avenue apart was the complexity of multiple colors and the amount of work it took to line up the stripes, align the gaps and ensure the finish was flawless.”

Goolsby painted the car in Glasurit Celadon Mist and Cumberland Green, Goolsby Editions.

The two runners-up in the contest were:

1956 Chevy pickup painted in Glasurit 55 Line by Revision Rods and Rides in Rapid City, S.D.

1965 Pontiac Catalina 2+2 painted with Glasurit 90 Line by Roadster Shop in Mundelein, Ill.

“This award not only makes me feel good about the work we do at Goolsby Customs, but also challenges us to keep pushing the limits and being creative,” said Jonathan Goolsby. “We are truly living our dream, and we are thankful for BASF’s support of Goolsby Customs. Using Glasurit paint makes a world of difference, and our cars could not look their best without it.”

Each year, the Glasurit Best Paint Award honors outstanding excellence in vehicles painted with Glasurit 22, 55 or 90 Line products, including primer, color and clear. Contestants are judged based on fit and finish, quality or preparation and final presentation.