BASF Customer Wins Toyota Certified Shop of Year for Third Time

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Balise Collision Repair is celebrating again after being named Toyota Certified Collision Centers’ (TCCC) Shop of the Year for the third year in a row.

Balise is an R-M customer with five collision centers servicing Springfield, Mass., and Warwick, Rhode Island. The triple-crown winner was recognized for its achievements and continuing to meet rigorous criteria year after year.

“I always talk about how important this award is because it’s a team award,” said Brian Stone, vice president of collision for Balise Motor Sales. “We couldn’t reach this achievement without every single member of our team buying into our mission to do the right thing and put the customer first.”

Balise Collision has been a Toyota Certified Collision Repair Center since 2010 and holds certifications from 19 other manufacturers. Each member of the team is dedicated to ensuring that customer vehicles are repaired properly and safely according to OEM repair procedures and that their staff is trained to repair today’s complex vehicles. Balise is also an I-CAR Gold Class collision repair facility.

Every year, Toyota awards small, medium and large shops that meet all requirements of the TCCC program and complete all repairs according to Toyota’s repair procedures. Requirements include demonstration of exemplary achievement of master level training in all departments, strong financials, consistent improvement of key performance indicators and exceptional customer satisfaction scores.

BASF Customer Wins Toyota Certified Shop of Year for Third Time

