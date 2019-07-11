Body Shop Business
News/BASF
ago

BASF’s Support Strengthens Automotive Refinish Program

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Ford, Volkswagen Expand Collaboration to Include Autonomous, Electric Vehicles

Joe Gibbs Racing Hosts Sherwin-Williams EcoLean Level 1 Workshop

CARSTAR Names Top Franchise Partners

Automotive, Mobility Leaders Publish Framework For Safe Automated Driving Systems

Axalta Releases 2019 Color Trends Report

Michelin, GM Developing Airless Tire for 2024

Tesla Adds Bumper Replacement to Mobile Service Offerings

Louisiana Anti-Steering Bill Headed to Governor for Signature

I-CAR Launches Neutral Shop Locator

Porsche Financial Services Introduces Porsche Auto Insurance

BASF has announced that the automotive refinish training facility at Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) in Greensboro, N.C., has continued to be a preferred venue for industry-related educational courses and events held throughout the year.

BASF supported the efforts to open the 29,000-square-foot training center on Guilford’s campus that continues to host classes each quarter, including R-M and Glasurit certification, buffing, and color matching. With three downdraft prep booths set up with SATA fresh air, two classrooms that allow vehicles to be pulled in and worked on during a class and ample space and lighting allowing for detailed hands-on instruction, students are guaranteed a first-class learning experience at every course. The facility at GTCC has also been selected to host SkillsUSA North Carolina in May 2020.

“Investing in future technicians at these local schools is key,” said Ricky Hale, technical service specialist for BASF Automotive Refinish. “It has been amazing to watch so many students evolve into successful professional technicians over the years. I am passionate about the education we provide because our people truly become our future in this business.”

In order to help develop the next generation of technicians, BASF continues working with local schools to support their refinish programs, making sure students can maximize their learning experience through modern technology, facilities and equipment. Other schools in the U.S. that have received support from BASF include College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill., and Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough, Mass.

“This facility has one of the best set-ups I’ve ever seen,” said Thaddeous Green, regional business manager for BASF Automotive Refinish. “Between the square footage, all of the tools and materials provided for the training and the passion of the instructors, students will be prepared very well for what they will experience as refinish technicians.”

Show Full Article