Bee Line Company Expands Field Support

Bee Line Company, a manufacturer of heavy duty tractor and trailer wheel alignment and frame correction systems, announced they have expanded their partnerships with rep agencies and additional agents to provide greater service, support and communication to their customers.

Bee Line has added Southeast Heavy Duty Sales, led by Karen Gunther, to represent the company in the state of Florida; TIMCO HD, led by Tim Myers, to represent the company in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky; and Rob Young Sales to represent the company in parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, New England, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

These professional partners have many years of experience in servicing the heavy duty market. The groups recently gathered at Bee Line’s headquarters/training facility in preparation for this new venture.

“We are thrilled to welcome Southeast Heavy Duty, TIMCO HD and Rob Young Sales on board,” said Tricia Kane, director of sales and marketing at Bee Line Company. “Their prior sales experience and substantial knowledge will be a great asset to Bee Line as we continue to grow the company.”

Located in Bettendorf, Iowa, Bee Line designs, manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of state-of-the-art equipment to meet the unique demands of today’s alignment industry. Bee Line offers mobile equipment for field service, portable shop equipment and complete stationary solutions that are customized to the individual needs of commercial tire dealers, truck dealerships, truck stops, independent repair shops and fleet maintenance facilities.

For more information, visit www.beeline-co.com.