BendPak Completes East Coast Expansion

BendPak, Inc. announced it has opened a new 90,000-square-foot building on its Alabama campus, nearly doubling the size of its East Coast logistics and distribution center. The expansion has enabled the California company to dramatically increase its inventory capacity and call center staffing to provide faster order processing and shorter lead times for customers in the eastern half of the U.S.

Shortly after establishing its original 100,000-square-foot Alabama facility in early 2020, BendPak bought the adjoining property and began work on the new building. The state-of-the-art facility features warehouse space, multiple docks, covered flatbed staging and loading areas, administrative offices and a call center.

“Opening this new facility is part of our ongoing efforts to maximize product availability while minimizing time-in-transit to customers across the United States,” said Rudy Diaz, COO of BendPak. “It’s fully stocked with the most popular lifts and shop equipment from across our brand lineup, including BendPak, Ranger, QuickJack, Cool Boss and Dannmar, all supported by a dedicated team of local employees.”

The distribution center is strategically located in the heart of one of America’s largest logistic hubs in Mobile County, Ala. With easy access to three major interstates and five Class I railroads, it offers next-day or two-day delivery to a large portion of BendPak’s customer base in the eastern U.S. BendPak’s California operation handles shipping and order fulfillment services for some 15 western states.

For more information, visit BendPak.com or call (805) 933-9970.