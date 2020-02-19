BMW Selects OPS for Parts Procurement Solutions

Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) announced a national contract with BMW of North America (BMW) to integrate the OPS Technology Suite in BMW dealerships nationwide, providing a single digital pipeline to quickly identify, locate and deliver auto parts to collision repair facilities.

Click Here to Read More

OPS’s vision is to improve the parts supply chain for collision repair shops and parts suppliers, allowing a consistent and accurate flow of parts so shops can get customers back on the road.

The OPS Technology Suite will support BMW’s Collision Support Program by delivering a solution that encompasses the entire wholesale parts sales and delivery process. The platform includes OPSTrax (parts procurement), ValuTrax (conquesting), DeliveryTrax (logistics management), TraxPod (instant notifications), TraxDrive (driver mobile app) and BackTrax (return/credit solutions). Combined, these tools provide a fully integrated, real-time workflow and allow dealers to better serve their wholesale customers.

“OPS is proud to partner with BMW in its implementation of our industry-leading software platform throughout the BMW dealer network,” said Nick Bossinakis, CEO and co-founder of OPS. “We are confident that the OPS Technology Suite will add exceptional value to the BMW Collision Support Program. Our team, technology, products and resources are ideally positioned to support BMW’s strong supplier network experience for the collision shops and the industry.”

Added OPS COO and co-founder Sib Bahjat, “The OPS Technology Suite tackles three key areas of concern facing the collision parts industry: parts procurement, competitive pricing, and parts delivery. Our powerful platform was reverse engineered from the shop perspective to provide a system that complements standard shop processes and minimizes implementation learning curves. The OPS Technology Suite is more than a procurement tool – it follows the life cycle of the part, from estimate and order to tracking, delivery, and transaction posting. Our technology efficiently connects dealers with their collision shop customers through a supply chain solution that can reduce costs and improve ordering efficiency.”