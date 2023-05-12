Body Bangin': Southeast Collision Conference Hot Takeaways with Blake Farley

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Blake Farley, president of Relentless Collision with three locations in Raleigh, Durham and Cary, N.C. He and his team attended the Southeast Collision Conference for the first time and shares his thoughts about the conference, including the atmosphere, vendors and education.

