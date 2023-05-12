 Body Bangin': Southeast Collision Conference Hot Takeaways with Blake Farley

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Podcasts

Body Bangin’: SE Conference Hot Takeaways with Blake Farley

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Blake Farley of Relentless Collision, an MSO in North Carolina.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs. 

Related Articles

In this episode, Woods interviews Blake Farley, president of Relentless Collision with three locations in Raleigh, Durham and Cary, N.C. He and his team attended the Southeast Collision Conference for the first time and shares his thoughts about the conference, including the atmosphere, vendors and education.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Bridging the Gap in Scan Tools with Joe Maitland:

You May Also Like

Podcasts

Body Bangin’: You’re Losing Money on Your Labor Rates!

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews John Shoemaker, business development manager with BASF Automotive Refinishes, on the difference between labor rates and labor types.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association's Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs. 

Read Full Article

More Podcasts Posts
Is the Liability in ADAS Calibrations Overblown?

Jason Stahl talks with Nick Dominato of Autobolt on whether the liability factor in ADAS calibrations is overblown and OE vs. aftermarket glass.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The WIN Educational Conference: Celebrating Women in Collision Repair

Jason Stahl interviews Jenny Anderson and Blair Womble of WIN on the upcoming WIN Educational Conference.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
I-CAR Talks Scanning/Calibration Training

Jason Stahl talks to I-CAR’s Scott Kaboos and Jeff Poole about their scanning and calibration training courses.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car ADAS Aims for Precise Calibration

Jason Stahl talks to Car ADAS CEO Greg Peeters about his mission to bring a safer and more efficient calibration process to the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: New Mixing Technology with Amanda Valmonte

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Amanda Valmonte, business development manager with PPG, on the new Moonwalk automated mixing system.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Pre- and Post-Measuring with Chad Dellinger

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Chad Dellinger of Autototality/Car-O-Liner on pre- and post-measuring.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Body Bangin’: Write Your Strongest Sheet with Danny Gredinberg

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews DEG Administrator Danny Gredinberg on how shops can utilize the DEG to get paid for what they do.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers