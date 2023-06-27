Body Bangin’: The Magic of a Massive MSO with Patrick Crozat

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Patrick Crozat, COO of G&C Auto Body, the largest privately-owned, family-owned auto body shop group with 32 collision centers in Northern California. Crozat makes the case for why he thinks the insurance companies need small, independent shops. Also, Woods talks to Crozat about:

Tips on scaling

Recruiting, finding talent and how G&C Auto Body grows talent from within

How to separate yourself from the competition

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Discovering the Magic of a Massive MSO with Patrick Crozat: