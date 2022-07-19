: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Kristen Felder

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing , has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Kristen Felder of Collision Hub on how should we be talking and dealing with our customers in a post-COVID environment. Instead of telling our customers what we think they want to know or what we think they need to know, Felder shares ways to discover what your customers really need from you.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Changing the Way We Communicate is Key with Kristen Felder.