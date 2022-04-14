 Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages
News

Breaking Down the Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

According to TechForce Foundation’s 2021 Supply & Demand Report, demand for technicians nearly doubled in the past year — from 136,503 in 2020 to 258,000 in 2021. Last year, demand outpaced supply by nearly three to one; now it is estimated to be five to one.

Tomorrow’s Tech spoke with three different automotive instructors to get a better idea of why students might not be joining the industry after school, or, if they already have joined, what’s making them leave. One thing they all agreed on was this: low wages continue to contribute to the technician shortage at a dangerous rate.

To read the full story, click here.

