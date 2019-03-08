BSB Celebrates Women in the Industry

Kuczkowski has previously served on the editorial staff of Babcox Media’s Tire Review, ShopOwner and Tech Group publications, while finishing her degree multi-media journalism at Kent State University. Kuczkowski has a background in photography, videography and innovative digital content creation. Prior to joining the Babcox Media team, she also served as managing editor of Kent State's independent student newspaper, The Kent Stater.

“The most effective way to do it, is to do it.” – Amelia Earhart

Words are one thing, but actions are another. As we observe International Women’s Day, we should keep the women in our lives top of mind. And not just today, but every day. We should all strive to be advocates for each other, male or female. We live in a very competitive world and, in the collision world, a male-majority one. But remember that it’s never about someone being better than the next, it’s about equality. Equal treatment, equal pay and equal opportunities to start with. Instead of putting defenses up and trying to argue who can do something better, we should be focused on how we can help pull each other up. The collision repair industry is tough going to begin with, so why not support everyone who is in it regardless of their gender? There’s no one way or word that can change everything, but there is you. YOU could be that mentor, YOU could be that support, YOU could be that change.

Take a moment today to reflect on the day and its meaning. And remember, we’re stronger together.