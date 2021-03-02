Caliber Appoints Linda K. Massman to Board of Directors

Caliber has announced the appointment of Linda K. Massman to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2021. Massman, the former president and CEO of Clearwater Paper Corporation and a former top executive at Supervalu, Accenture and Ralphs Grocery, brings a well-established record of business accomplishments to Caliber’s Board of Directors. She joins as the chair of the Audit Committee.

Click Here to Read More

As part of Caliber’s board, Massman will help strengthen the company’s fiscal compliance and financials for its 1,250-plus service centers. Caliber restores more than 1.5 million vehicles annually, supports 21,500-plus teammates and has a long history of giving back to the local communities it serves.

“We are thrilled to welcome Linda to our Caliber board and family,” said Steve H. Grimshaw, executive chairman of Caliber. “Linda brings extensive experience and demonstrated success in strategy, finance and retail. Her diverse business expertise makes her an excellent addition to our board, and we look forward to Linda’s contributions as we accelerate Caliber’s growth and further our purpose of ‘Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life.'”

With a career rooted in finance across a broad range of industries, Massman began her career at Bank of America before moving to investor relations for Ralphs Grocery and then to Accenture, Ltd. She joined Supervalu in 2002 as head of corporate FP&A and was part of the turnaround team of the $44B company. In 2008, Massman joined Clearwater Paper Corporation, the $1.7B tissue paper and paperboard products company, as chief financial officer and was soon promoted to president and chief operating officer. She was appointed president and CEO for the organization in 2013 and served until her retirement in 2020. Massman currently sits on board of TreeHouse Foods, Inc., a multinational food processing company headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., and has previously served on the Black Hills Corporation Board of Directors, a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota. Massman holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate business degree from the University of North Dakota. She currently resides in Spokane, Wash.