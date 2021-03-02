Connect with us

Consolidators

Caliber Appoints Linda K. Massman to Board of Directors

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Caliber has announced the appointment of Linda K. Massman to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2021. Massman, the former president and CEO of Clearwater Paper Corporation and a former top executive at Supervalu, Accenture and Ralphs Grocery, brings a well-established record of business accomplishments to Caliber’s Board of Directors. She joins as the chair of the Audit Committee.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As part of Caliber’s board, Massman will help strengthen the company’s fiscal compliance and financials for its 1,250-plus service centers. Caliber restores more than 1.5 million vehicles annually, supports 21,500-plus teammates and has a long history of giving back to the local communities it serves.

“We are thrilled to welcome Linda to our Caliber board and family,” said Steve H. Grimshaw, executive chairman of Caliber. “Linda brings extensive experience and demonstrated success in strategy, finance and retail. Her diverse business expertise makes her an excellent addition to our board, and we look forward to Linda’s contributions as we accelerate Caliber’s growth and further our purpose of ‘Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life.'”

With a career rooted in finance across a broad range of industries, Massman began her career at Bank of America before moving to investor relations for Ralphs Grocery and then to Accenture, Ltd. She joined Supervalu in 2002 as head of corporate FP&A and was part of the turnaround team of the $44B company. In 2008, Massman joined Clearwater Paper Corporation, the $1.7B tissue paper and paperboard products company, as chief financial officer and was soon promoted to president and chief operating officer. She was appointed president and CEO for the organization in 2013 and served until her retirement in 2020. Massman currently sits on board of TreeHouse Foods, Inc., a multinational food processing company headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., and has previously served on the Black Hills Corporation Board of Directors, a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota. Massman holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate business degree from the University of North Dakota. She currently resides in Spokane, Wash.

Advertisement

“Linda brings an incredible background of leadership and knowledge to our board and organization,” said Mark Sanders, president and CEO of Caliber. “I know we will gain valuable insights from her broad experience in finance and skill in maximizing operational capabilities; she will be instrumental to our continued growth and success.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Gerber Collision, Travelers Donate Vehicle to Nursing Student

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Consolidators: CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 List

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Welcomes First Three New Shops in U.S.

Advertisement

on

Caliber Appoints Linda K. Massman to Board of Directors

on

ProColor Collision Joins California Autobody Association as Corporate Sponsor

on

Pennsylvania Body Shop Earns GM's Highest Certification

on

Classic Collision Acquires Orlando's Supercenter
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Caliber Appoints Linda K. Massman to Board of Directors

Associations: WIN Opens Registration for Scholarship Walk Fundraiser

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Joins California Autobody Association as Corporate Sponsor

OEMs: IHS Markit Names GM Top Manufacturer for Sixth Consecutive Year

News: GEICO’s AZ Office Donates 100th Vehicle to Recycled Rides
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Equalizer Industries, Inc.

Equalizer Industries, Inc.
Contact: Ray AsberyFax: 512-388-4188
2611 Oakmont Drive, Round Rock TX 78665
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business