 CAPA Reminds Collision Industry on 301 Lighting Standard
CAPA Discusses 301 Lighting Standard in Light of Recalls

Lucid Motors Technology to be on Display in SCRS Booth at SEMA

Driven Glass Debuts at Farmers Western Agents Conference

Mitchell Reaches New Milestone for Dynamic, Static Calibrations
News

CAPA Discusses 301 Lighting Standard in Light of Recalls

CAPA reminds that the CAPA 301 Lighting Standard requires independently verified conformance to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 108.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), an independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, reminds the industry that the CAPA 301 Lighting Standard requires independently verified conformance to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 108 (FMVSS 108). CAPA’s mission to ensure consumers have access to high-quality automotive replacement parts and services by identifying sustainable options at competitive prices is more important than ever, based on several recent OEM lighting part recalls for noncompliance with FMVSS 108.

CAPA’s Lighting Standard for aftermarket parts requires FMVSS 108 compliance, including photometric, environmental and vibration testing, regardless of any noncompliances the OEM service part may demonstrate. A CAPA Certified lighting part must demonstrate compliance to FMVSS 108 at initial certification, as well as every subsequent CAPA Certified lot produced.

“Recent recalls of OEM lighting parts have reinforced the need for independent verification of FMVSS compliance,” said Clark Plucinski, chairman of the CAPA Board. “Consumers can rest assured that CAPA Certified Lighting parts are a high-quality, safe alternative and may safely be used on any repair.”

To be sure a part is a genuine CAPA Certified replacement part, look for the yellow and blue CAPA Quality Seal that comes on every CAPA Certified part. This seal provides independent assurance that the vehicle repair has been made with a high-quality aftermarket part.

For more information on the CAPA Certification Program, including an informative factsheet on the CAPA 301 Lighting Standard, visit CAPACertified.org.

