Car ADAS Announces 18th Location

Car ADAS Solutions, a leading provider of ADAS calibration technology and services, announced the addition of its 18th location: Georgia ADAS Calibrations in Decatur, Ga. After operating in Conyers, Ga., ADAS Calibrations opened a second location in the Atlanta market in Decatur.

“We welcome Georgia ADAS Calibrations to the Car ADAS family of best-in-class calibration centers,” said Greg Peeters, founder and CEO of CAR ADAS. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with their team to deliver complete and precise advanced driver-assistance systems calibrations to all of their valued customers.” Added Georgia ADAS Calibrations Co-owner Jamie Humphries, “With all of the vehicle technology that people rely on today, it’s critical to repair and calibrate vehicles properly. If these systems aren’t working correctly, there’s a chance that something tragic can happen.” With a background in the collision repair industry, Humphries and his business partner, Brian Kilgore, learned about Car ADAS while talking to a friend at the SEMA Show and decided to visit the Car ADAS headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“You could tell their business was top-notch,” said Humphries. “What we found after talking to Greg Peeters was that we were going about it the completely wrong way and we were going to spend a lot of money that didn’t need to be spent.” After learning about the specific needs and requirements from CAR ADAS, Humphries and Kilgore opened Georgia ADAS Calibration in Conyers. They are now operating a second location about 15 miles away in Decatur and plans are in place to open a third calibration facility in the near future. Since opening the locations, Humphries said that customers have been really impressed. “They walk in and don’t accept what they see,” he said. “We’re as OEM-centric as you can be without actually being in a dealership.”

From his experience in the industry, Humphries has found that many dealerships don’t have the tools, equipment or space to calibrate vehicles correctly. With Car ADAS’s assistance, the Georgia locations have perfectly level floors, controlled lighting and everything OEM procedures require to correctly calibrate vehicles. Humphries and his team take pride in always following the OEM repair procedures to ensure a proper repair. Their biggest challenge so far is educating service advisors and technicians in the body shops. “We are helping them understand that just because there’s not a light on the dashboard does not mean that it does not need to be calibrated,” he said.

