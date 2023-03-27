 Car-O-Liner Celebrates 50th Anniversary

News

Car-O-Liner will mark the occasion with a special commemorative logo and other ways throughout the year.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car-O-Liner announced it is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A special commemorative logo will mark the milestone.

“Since 1973, Car-O-Liner has been known for excellence, innovation and passion, offering customers a full line of state-of-the-art collision repair solutions,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. “From alignment and measuring equipment to state-of-the-art ADAS calibration, Car-O-Liner continues to lead the industry as we enter our next 50 years. We thank employees past and present and our loyal customers for being part of Car-O-Liner’s successful journey.”

Today, Car-O-Liner provides a complete line of collision repair solutions, including alignment and straightening systems, joining and heating equipment, measuring systems, workshop solutions, and testing and calibration systems. In addition, Car-O-Liner provides its customers continual sales support and offers some of the finest training options in the industry. The company plans to celebrate this landmark anniversary in a variety of ways throughout the year.

For more information about the full line of Car-O-Liner equipment, call (800) 521-9696 or visit Car-O-Liner.com

