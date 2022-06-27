 Carlisle Fluid Technologies Equipment Helps Bring Muscle Car Back to Life
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Carlisle Fluid Technologies Equipment Helps Bring Muscle Car Back to Life

on

NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Deserving Texas Mother

on

Service King Hosting Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes

on

AkzoNobel Announces Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as New CEO
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

Modern Vehicle Construction

Jason Stahl discusses the variety of advanced materials vehicles are made from today and the reasons for this.

MORE POST

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

Trending Now

News: NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Deserving Texas Mother

Consolidators: Service King Hosting Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes

News: AkzoNobel Announces Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as New CEO

Consolidators: CARSTAR Chicagoland Nabs CFF Chapter Rookie of the Year Award

Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Carlisle Fluid Technologies Equipment Helps Bring Muscle Car Back to Life

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Carlisle Fluid Technologies announced that it recently helped bring an old 1973 Javelin back to life with an impressive paint job.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Carlisle Fluid Technologies’ DeVilbiss-branded TEKNA gun was recently featured on an episode of Detroit Muscle on Power Nation TV, bringing an old muscle car back to life. The TEKNA finish quality and operator egonomics make it the gun of choice for many painters. Offering high transfer efficiency provides materials savings for solvent or waterbase paints.

Advertisement

The DeVilbiss TEKNA Gun has been a key player in Carlisle’s automotive refinishing product lineup for many years, helping bring many old cars back to life.

To watch the TEKNA Gun in action and see the muscle car shine again, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: AASP/NJ Members Learn About Audi Materials, EV Technology

News: St. Louis First Responders Participate in NABC FREE Program

Consolidators: Classic Collision Announces Two New Acquisitions

Consolidators: Auto Glass Now Opens Two New Locations

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business