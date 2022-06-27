Carlisle Fluid Technologies Equipment Helps Bring Muscle Car Back to Life

Carlisle Fluid Technologies announced that it recently helped bring an old 1973 Javelin back to life with an impressive paint job.

Carlisle Fluid Technologies’ DeVilbiss-branded TEKNA gun was recently featured on an episode of Detroit Muscle on Power Nation TV, bringing an old muscle car back to life. The TEKNA finish quality and operator egonomics make it the gun of choice for many painters. Offering high transfer efficiency provides materials savings for solvent or waterbase paints.

The DeVilbiss TEKNA Gun has been a key player in Carlisle’s automotive refinishing product lineup for many years, helping bring many old cars back to life.

