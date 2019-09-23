CARSTAR Celebrates 30th Anniversary by Giving Customers the “Star Treatment”

CARSTAR has announced that to celebrate its 30th anniversary this September, they are thanking 30 customers with a “star treatment” experience.

CARSTAR locations across the U.S. and Canada are surprising 30 customers throughout September at the time of their vehicle return by registering stars from the night sky in customer names. After going through the trials and tribulations associated with collision repair, owners aimed to raise customer spirits by giving them this unique gift.

“Our customer Donna brought her damaged vehicle to us, and I was so impressed with her approach and candor to the whole situation,” said Shawn Jamieson, Vice President of Collision Centres, CARSTAR Ottawa South Centre (Myers). “This experience could have totally ruined her day but she took it in stride, motivating us to celebrate her incredible positivity by giving her a fun surprise at the time of vehicle return.”

One of the founding pillars of CARSTAR has always been to give back to the community the organization works and lives in. With independently owned and operated collision repair facilities spanning across North America, CARSTAR franchise partners have helped many people beyond their collision repair needs.

“From raising funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis organizations to refurbishing cars and donating to those in need, our CARSTAR family is eager to celebrate the people within its communities,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “It is nice to see the network come together, from British Columbia to Florida, for the mutual cause of spreading some good and surprising customers with this entertaining gesture to help brighten their day.”

CARSTAR’s September “star treatment” is a part of the year-long celebration of its 30th anniversary. Each month, CARSTAR is doing something unique to thank the many communities, franchise partners and industry partners for their continued support throughout its 30 years of business.

For more information on CARSTAR, visit CARSTAR.com and CARSTAR.ca.