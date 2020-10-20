Connect with us

CARSTAR Celebrates Launch of Four New Repair Centers in Minnesota

CARSTAR announced that husband-and-wife team Jason and Erika Zerwas are celebrating the opening of four CARSTAR locations in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul region: CARSTAR Bloomington North, CARSTAR Northfield Auto Body, CARSTAR Eden Prairie North and CARSTAR New Hope.

Jason Zerwas always had a passion for cars, graduating from college with a degree in automotive engineering and then heading right into a repair center to start working.

“Before becoming an owner, I was a painter, lead technician and even corporate trainer,” said Zerwas. “Learning different aspects of the business and trying out various roles helped me grow as a professional. That, as well as the support from an amazing team, is how we have been able to grow our business to four facilities.

“With the industry advancing faster than ever, there are more requirements to ensure a repair is done safely for our valued customers, and CARSTAR understands this as they prioritize people, processes and technology. Most of the staff employed at our four facilities are experienced professionals, so to have these added resources to accompany our expert team will only help us continue to grow.”

One of the founding pillars of CARSTAR has always been to give back to the communities the organization works and lives in. With independently owned and operated collision repair facilities spanning across North America, owners like Jason and Erika Zerwas aim to help their customers beyond their collision repair needs.

“Our family, like many others, have been affected with one of our loved ones being diagnosed with cancer,” said Zerwas. “Whether it’s donating our time painting a building and participating in events or helping with Relay for Life fundraising, we look forward to continue giving back to this cause which is so close to us.”

For more information on CARSTAR, visit CARSTAR.com.

