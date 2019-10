VeriFacts Automotive has announced the finalists for the VeriFacts Automotive ACE (Achievement in Collision Repair Excellence) Awards.

Each year, VeriFacts Automotive recognizes a collision repair center that has participated in the VeriFacts Verified Quality (VQ) program for a minimum of six months and has consistently delivered superior output repair quality. VeriFacts VQ facilities have opened their shops to independent verification experts so that the collision repair industry and consumers can know that these facilities produce high-quality collision repairs and KPI performance.

The finalists for the ACE Award have all displayed an industry-leading commitment to safe, correct and smart repairs. This year, the award will be presented to two shop locations: one for their verified high-quality advanced materials and aluminum repairs and one for their verified high-quality traditional material repairs.

“These outstanding shops are dedicated to creating a culture of collision repair quality that ultimately benefits the consumer during the time of great stress caused by an automobile accident,” said Bill Romaniello, vice president of operations and education for VeriFacts Automotive. “We applaud their commitment to quality auto body repair.”

The finalists for the ACE Award “Exceptional Collision Repair Center” are:

1st Certified Collision Center, Grand Terrace, Calif.

1st Certified Collision Center, Hemet, Calif.

1st Certified Collision Center, Hesperia, Calif.

1st Certified Collision Center, Highland, Calif.

1st Certified Collision Center, Redlands, Calif.

1st Certified Collision Center, Riverside, Calif.

1st Certified Collision Center, San Bernardino, Calif.

A & R Autobody, Torrington, Conn.

Anaheim Auto Body, Anaheim, Calif.

Anderson Behel Body Shop, Santa Clara, Calif.

Arnold’s Body Shop, Davenport, Iowa

Artistic Auto Body, Tigard, Ore.

Artistic Auto Body, Wilsonville, Ore.

Ben Clymer’s The Body Shop, Moreno Valley, Calif.

Beverly Hills Auto Body, Beverly Hills, Calif.

Beverly Hills Auto Body, Culver City, Calif.

Blossom Valley, San Jose, Calif.

Blossom Valley Collision West, San Jose, Calif.

Bodycraft Tustin Ranch, Tustin, Calif.

Brown Brothers Auto Body, Los Angeles, Calif.

Burl’s Collision Center, Henderson, Texas

Caliber Collision, Anaheim, Calif.

Caliber Collision, Covina, Calif.

Caliber Collision, Downtown Los Angeles, Calif.

Caliber Collision – Broadway, Fresno, Calif.

Caliber Collision, Grass Valley, Calif.

Caliber Collision, Griffith Park, Calif.

Caliber Collision, Lake Forest, Calif.

Caliber Collision, Lincoln, Calif.

Caliber Collision, Milpitas, Calif.

Caliber Collision, Mountain View, Calif.

Caliber Collision, Northwest Anaheim, Calif.

Caliber Collision, Patchogue, N.Y.

Caliber Collision, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

Caliber Collision, Tujunga, Calif.

Caliber Collision, Oxnard, Calif.

Caliber Collision – Monterey, San Jose, Calif.

Caliber Collision, Santa Barbara, Calif.

Caliber Collision, South El Monte, Calif.

Caliber Collision, West Babylon, N.Y.

Car Crafters Auto Body Shop – Carmony, Albuquerque, N.M.

Car Crafters Auto Body Shop – Holly, Albuquerque, N.M.

Car Crafters Auto Body Shop – Montano, Albuquerque, N.M.

Car Crafters Auto Body Shop – Northeastern, Albuquerque, N.M.

Carrillo & Sons Collision Center, San Diego, Calif.

Centre Pointe Collision Center, Santa Clarita, Calif.

Collision Repair Center, East Moline, Ill.

Corona Auto Body, Corona, Calif.

Elk Grove Honda Collision Center, Elk Grove, Calif.

European Collision Center – Downey, Downey, Calif.

Eurotech Refinishing & Collision, Bellflower, Calif.

Eurotech Refinishing & Collision, Cerritos, Calif.

Factory Collision and Restoration, Weymouth, Mass.

Fix Auto, Anaheim, Calif.

Fix Auto, Buena Park, Calif.

Fix Auto, Chicago, Ill.

Fix Auto, Chico, Calif.

Fix Auto, Corona, Calif.

Fix Auto, Downey, Calif.

Fix Auto, Downtown El Monte, Calif.

Fix Auto, El Mirage, Ariz.

Fix Auto, Escondido, Calif.

Fix Auto – Watsonville, Freedom, Calif.

Fix Auto, Gilroy, Calif.

Fix Auto, Irvine, Calif.

Fix Auto, Kenmore, Wash.

Fix Auto, Long Beach, Calif.

Fix Auto, Montclair, Calif.

Fix Auto, Oceanside, Calif.

Fix Auto, Ontario, Calif.

Fix Auto, Palo Alto, Calif.

Fix Auto, Phoenix, Ariz.

Fix Auto, Poway, Calif.

Fix Auto, Puyallup, Wash.

Fix Auto, Sacramento, Calif.

Fix Auto, San Clemente, Calif.

Fix Auto – Chula Vista, San Diego, Calif.

Fix Auto – 17th Street, San Francisco, Calif.

Fix Auto – Divisadero, San Francisco, Calif.

Fix Auto, San Jose, Calif.

Fix Auto, San Rafael, Calif.

Fix Auto, Santa Rosa, Calif.

Fix Auto, Sun Valley, Calif.

Fix Auto, The Dalles, Ore.

Fix Auto, Tustin, Calif.

Fix Auto, Valencia, Calif.

Fountain Valley Bodyworks Express, Fountain Valley, Calif.

Fresno Body Works, Fresno, Calif.

Fresno Body Works – North Fresno, Calif.

Hamblins Body & Paint, Riverside, Calif.

Honda World, Westminster, Calif.

Huntington Park Collision Center, Huntington Park, Calif.

Jim & Jack’s Collision Center, El Segundo, Calif.

Kelly’s Body Shop, Santa Ana, Calif.

Kraft’s Body Shop, Inc., Santa Cru, Calif.

LaMettry’s Bloomington, Bloomington, Minn.

LaMettry’s Collision, Burnsville, Minn.

LaMettry’s Collision, Eden Prairie, Minn.

LaMettry’s Collision, Maplewood, Minn.

LaMettry’s Collision, Richfield, Minn.

LaMettry’s Collision, Lakeville, Minn.

Lito Auto Body, Napa, Calif.

Marina Auto Body, Inglewood, Calif.

Marina Auto Body, Huntington Beach, Calif.

Mid Island Collision, Rockville Centre, N.Y.

Mike Johnson’s Collision Center, Hickory, N.C.

North Fresno Collision Center Fresno, Calif.

Paramount Centre Inc., Fife, Wash.

Penske Collision La Mesa, La Mesa, Calif.

Pfaff Autoworks, Vaughan, Ontario, Canada

Pride Auto Body, Mission Hills, Calif.

Pride Auto Body, Van Nuys, Calif.

Ric’s Body & Paint, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Schiro’s Collision Repairs, Chatsworth, Calif.

Skill-Craft Body Shop Inc, Huntington Beach, Calif.

Universal Collision, Tallahassee, Fla.

Valencia Body Shop, Valencia, Calif.

Westside Body & Paint, Quartz Hill, Calif.

The winners will be announced later this year.