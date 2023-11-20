 CARSTAR Liss Hosts Local Police, Fire for Lunch

CARSTAR Liss Auto Body of Crown Point and Schererville, Ind., recently hosted local police, fire and town management for lunch as a “thank you” for their service.

Corey and Charlotte Liss, owners of CARSTAR Liss Auto Body of Crown Point and Schererville, Ind., recently hosted the local police department, fire department and town management for a festive lunch recently as a “thank you” for their service.

The Liss family, known for their community involvement and philanthropy, commissioned Wild Iris Catering to provide a taco bar for the municipal offices of Winfield. Delicious food was served for everyone with plenty left for staff who weren’t able to attend. The menu included steak and chicken tacos with all the fixings, including a huge bowl of homemade guacamole. Lunch was followed up with Nothing Bundt Cakes for dessert.

“This is just a small token of our appreciation for all that the police department, fire department and town employees do every day,” said Corey Liss. “We see them hard at work, and we appreciate everything they do to keep our communities safe, secure and running efficiently.

For more information, visit CARSTAR.com.

