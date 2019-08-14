CARSTAR Professional Staff Awarded I-CAR Gold Class Designation

CARSTAR announced that its U.S. corporate operations and sales teams have earned the I-CAR Gold Class designation.

Each member of CARSTAR’s U.S. operations and sales teams was required to successfully complete a wide variety of I-CAR courses to achieve this milestone. The organization has also committed to maintaining its high level of training in the future, equipping its corporate staff with the knowledge and skills to understand the complexities involved in repairing today’s vehicles. The majority of CARSTAR’s shops are also Gold Class, underscoring the company’s longtime dedication to training.

“We ask our franchise family to stay up to date on training and education because our industry is advancing at a faster rate than ever before,” said Dean Fisher, chief operating officer, CARSTAR. “Having our operations and sales team do the same not only keeps our staff up to date, but demonstrates our commitment to best repair practices.”

Added I-CAR Senior Vice President of Sales Nick Notte, “I-CAR is pleased to recognize that the CARSTAR operations and sales teams have taken another important step in advancing their knowledge and skills. This significant accomplishment required each participant to complete numerous hours of collision repair training to achieve the Gold Class designation. As a result, CARSTAR’s corporate staff will be able to help their shops enhance their performance for the ultimate benefit of the consumer.”

I-CAR training for the Canadian CARSTAR operations and sales teams is also underway, as the organization aims to achieve Gold Class status for all of its key corporate teams in North America.

For more information on CARSTAR and joining the franchise family, visit CARSTARFranchise.com.