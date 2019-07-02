CARSTAR to Kick Off Acceleration 2019 Conference

As it celebrates its 30th anniversary, CARSTAR, is ready to kick off a tremendous gathering for its North American franchise partners, vendors, insurance carriers and industry leaders in Chicago this summer.

CARSTAR will host the CARSTAR Acceleration 2019 conference, July 10-12, 2019 on the shores of Lake Michigan at the Hilton Chicago. The 2019 CARSTAR conference is the third annual North American event which integrates the U.S. and Canadian conferences. More than 1,000 CARSTAR franchise partners from across North America, corporate team members, vendors and industry leaders will participate in the event.

CARSTAR Acceleration 2019 will kick off with a unique “Soul Stroll” walk for cystic fibrosis on Wednesday morning, where the organization honors the top Shine Month fundraisers and walkers experience beautiful Grant Park. Opening ceremonies will follow that afternoon, then CARSTAR Conference guests suit up for an evening at legendary Wrigley Field where attendees have the opportunity to take simulated batting practice, throw a few pitches and tour the Ivy Confines.

CARSTAR will continue to accelerate its growth mission with two days of programs on strategic planning, financial management, marketing initiatives, operational improvements, technical education sessions, panel discussions, motivational speakers, insurance breakout sessions, a vendor expo and a special panel on the automotive aftermarket. CARSTAR Acceleration 2019 will close Friday night with the annual CARSTAR dinner and awards gala.

Special guests and speakers include:

Lirel Holt, founder of CARSTAR, and Sam Mercanti, developer of CARSTAR in Canada

Hod Lipson, professor of engineering & data science

Jay Baer, founder of Convince & Convert Consulting

Sean Carey, SCG Management Consultants LLC

Jason Verlen, SVP of product strategy & product management, CCC

“We are excited to kick off CARTSTAR Acceleration 2019 next week,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR. “Our 30th anniversary conference will accelerate our growth plans as franchise partners, business leaders, vendors and insurance carriers all come together to help drive the collective industry forward. This premier MSO event of the year, with an incredible lineup of speakers, educational events and networking opportunities, is exclusive to the CARSTAR franchise partners. It is a tremendous resource we share with our CARSTAR family, and a powerful tool to help them drive profitability, grow their business and improve their operations.”