CCG Adds More Than 135 New Locations in 2020

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced that it is on track to add more than 135 locations to its national repair platform, surpassing scale of more than $2.4B in annual systemwide repair dollars.

“As we approach ringing in a welcomed new year, CCG would like to recognize and thank those who have strengthened us in 2020,” said Marty Evans, chief operating officer of CCG. “Our provider partners have not wavered in their support and value. Our business development initiatives continue to drive value into our elite network. Our coveted CCG affiliate owner-operators remain resilient, sturdy and steadfast.”

CCG now operates in 39 states with more than 525 locations and 50 vendor provider partners. The focus remains providing the insurance community with a sustainable alternative that is differentiated by 2,500-plus OEM badges and stellar KPI results.

“Five years ago, we founded CCG with a mission in mind: level the playing field for the OE-certified, best-performing independent owner-operators,” said Luis Alonso, co-founder of CCG. “CCG’s persistent exponential growth continues to validate and magnify the facts that our model creates consistent, performance-based and scale benefits for the industry’s best repairers, insurers, vendors and OEs.”

About Certified Collision Group
Certified Collision Group™ (CCG) provides non-intrusive competitive solutions to well-established OE Certified automotive repair businesses with proven performance relative to advanced repair capabilities, customer satisfaction results, and b2b client key performance indicators. CCG Affiliates benefit from CCG’s business development and scale-based supply chain that leads to increased revenues, profitability, and stability. Consumers and insurers benefit from the repair and service capabilities of CCG’s OE certified Affiliates. Please visit us at certifiedcg.com.

In this article:
