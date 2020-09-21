CIC Releases Data Access Committee “Golden Rules”

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) announced that their Vehicle Data Access, Privacy & Security Committee will hold a formal vote on their five Collision Industry Data Protection and Sharing “Golden Rules” during the virtual Nov. 10-11 CIC meeting.

These Golden Rules were presented at the July virtual meeting and serve as a stated list of minimum best practices that end users within the collision repair industry could expect of business solutions providers.

The Golden Rules draft presented during the meeting included the following practices:

Only use end users’ data for the service(s) they intended for it to be used; never collect or use their data against them, or for business purposes other than those expressly intended and permitted. Always provide the end user clarity, transparency and continuing education on the data you collect, the business purposes for which it is being used. Never misappropriate end users’ data, or knowingly allow any third parties to covertly, dishonestly or unfairly access or take data generated by the end-user for their own use. Give end users the choice to determine what data is and isn’t shared, and the opportunity to opt out of data collection outside of the primary intended purpose. Provide end users with a clearly published, straightforward process to inquire about data that has been acquired from their business and the immediate chain of custody that data has encountered.

In a poll of the July CIC attendees, 83% supported the proposal to adopt a set of rules, while 14% abstained and 3% objected.

Anyone in attendance at the meeting is allowed to vote, and the committee encourages any interested party to attend, cast their vote and let their voice be heard. Passage of the rules by those attending the virtual CIC would formalize the Golden Rules as an official CIC work product.

For more information on the virtual Nov. 10-11 CIC meeting, click here.