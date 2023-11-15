CIECA Announces Industrial Finishes and Systems as New Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has welcomed Industrial Finishes and Systems as a new corporate member.

Established 65 years ago by Stuart Barr, the family-owned company focuses on automotive and industrial paint, coatings and supplies, as well as specialty vehicle and industrial wood finishing products. With about 350 employees and 38 locations nationwide, Industrial Finishes also works with many military bases across the country.

Keith Clark, operations manager at Industrial Finishes, learned about CIECA while working on a project to integrate the company’s invoicing system with CCC ONE. Clark said the company joined CIECA primarily to clean up its data and ensure it could integrate with third party systems in the industry.

“The CIECA standards will be helpful for our own internal data needs so that we have consistent and complete data,” said Clark. “It should help our internal teams with data management, as well as the ability to grow using API connection systems in the market.”

For more information on CIECA, visit cieca.com.