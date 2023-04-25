 CIF Announces NCS/Single Source as Repeat Annual Donor

CIF Announces NCS/Single Source as Repeat Annual Donor

The announced that National Coating & Supplies/Single Source has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that National Coating & Supplies/Single Source has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program. This marks the third consecutive donation at the 1st Responder (highest) tier.

Introduced in 2021, the Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by catastrophic events such as wildfires, hurricanes, flooding or COVID. For more information on the tax-deductible donations for the program, click here.

To apply for assistance, click here.

To donate, click here. All donations are tax-deductible.

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the collision repair industry. It provides emergency relief by securing and distributing donations to collision repair professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

For more information, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org.

