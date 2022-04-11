 CIF Announces PPG as Annual Donor
News

CIF Announces PPG as Annual Donor

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that PPG Industries has joined the CIF Annual Donor Program at the Urgent Care tier with a $5,000 pledge.
 
The annual donor program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to “answer the call” when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.
 
“PPG is proud to be an annual donor as part of the Collison Industry Foundation charitable mission to provide for those within the collision industry who have experienced loss due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events,” said Bryan Robinson, PPG Commercial Excellence Director, USCA.

Added CIF Trustee and Admin Concepts President Jordan Hendler, “PPG has been a longtime financial supporter of CIF, and even more so with their time and resources. It’s no surprise to me they would make a continuing commitment to the efforts of the foundation, as they have answered the call whenever disaster has struck. I’m constantly impressed by their willingness to contribute and serve our fellow industry men and women in time of need.”

The CIF is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the collision repair industry that provides emergency relief by securing and distributing donations to collision repair professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events. For more information, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org.

