CIF Elects Dan Risley of CCC as New Trustee

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has announced the election of Dan Risley, vice president of Quality Repair and Market Development for CCC Information Services, Inc., as the newest member of the CIF Board of Trustees.

Click Here to Read More

Risley has been an engaged supporter of CIF for many years, beginning with his work creating and executing a fundraising program that helped raise $500,000 to build a medical center at Camp Mak-a-Dream in Missoula, Mont.

Risley has a long history of philanthropic involvement across the industry, including as CIC Database Task Force member, NABC board member, AMI board member, Database Enhancement Gateway board and State Farm Advisory Council member. He created and chaired the NABC fundraising program “Leave Something Behind,” resulting in hundreds of free prostate cancer screenings for men in Atlanta, toys for children in need during Christmas time in Las Vegas, books for grammar and middle school libraries in Seattle, and monetary donations to a children’s cancer hospital in Maryland. Additionally, outside of the industry, Risley created and executed a fundraising program that raised several thousand dollars for the Susan G. Komen fund for Breast Cancer Awareness in Detroit.

“We welcome Dan to the CIF Board of Trustees and look forward to his assistance serving the industry through fundraising and generating awareness for CIF, so we are ready to answer the call when tragedy strikes again in our industry,” said Michael Quinn, board chair of CIF and senior vice president, AirPro Diagnostics. “Dan’s particular skill set and commitment to serving will be of great value to CIF and ultimately the industry at large.”