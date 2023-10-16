 Classic Collision Acquires New Location in South Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Frank’s Collision Repair in Opa-locka, Fla.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Frank’s Collision Repair in Opa-locka, Fla.

Frank’s Collision is a family-owned center that has serviced Miami-Dade County for 33 years.

“Our mission has been to provide our customers and insurance partners with superior service and outstanding repairs and know that Classic Collision operates on high standards,” said Franciso Hernandez, former owner of Frank’s Collision.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are thrilled to welcome the Frank’s Collision team to the Classic Family. We recognize their high service standards and look forward to advancing that in our South Florida market.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

