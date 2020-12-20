Connect with us

Classic Collision Expands in Florida

Classic Collision, LLC, an MSO headquartered in Atlanta, announced it has acquired Collision Concepts in Delray Beach, Fla. Following its expansion in Georgia last month with the acquisition of six Elite Auto Collision locations, Classic Collision now operates 55 repair centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and California.

Collision Concepts has served the Delray Beach area for over 40 years and meets the highest standard of craftsmanship in the repair of their customers vehicles.

“Our successfully managed family-owned business is excited to combine their skills with the Classic Collision team to continue our growth opportunities and provide the highest standards in collision repair and customer service,” said Eddie Quintela, former owner of Collision Concepts, who will be staying on as the general manager of Classic Collision Delray.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “United by a common business culture, we welcome all of the Collision Concepts team members to the Classic Collision family. We believe their expertise in the collision repair industry will greatly contribute toward expanding our service offerings. During these difficult market situations, Classic Collision is not slowing down plans to expand and will continue to acquire high-end businesses across the country. A highly effective integration model and proprietary tech-enabled operations playbook keeps Classic Collision safely performing at a high level.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, click here and start a confidential discussion today.

