BodyShop Business

on

on

1Collision Enters Texas and N.Y. Markets, Expands in Minnesota

on

Service King Launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program

on

Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers Announces CEO Transition
Consolidators

Classic Collision Expands Into Arizona

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision, LLC has announced the acquisition of Ric’s Body & Paint in Scottsdale, Ariz. Classic now operates a total of 164 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

With 45 years of experience in the auto body repair industry, Ric’s brought quality and precision craftsmanship to every service. They have proudly served Arizona since 1976 with complete and professional auto collision and automotive paint repair services.

“We have provided unbeatable quality work, and I am confident Classic will maintain that level of repair,” said Dean Slaughter, president and CEO of Ric’s Body & Paint.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are excited to open a new location in the beautiful area of Scottsdale, Arizona. As we begin this new chapter in this market, we are thrilled to have this team join the Classic Collision Family.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you are considering selling your business, click here to start a confidential discussion today.

