Consolidators

Classic Collision Acquires Stetner Auto Body in Seattle

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision, LLC, announced that it has acquired Stetner Auto Body in Seattle, Wash. Classic Collision now operates a total of 151 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

For over 45 years, Stetner Auto Body has proudly repaired vehicles in the Seattle community. The local family-owned company had two primary goals: a virtually undetectable repair and a satisfied customer.

“We have been able to help out a lot of people over the years,” said Kurt Stetner, former owner of Stetner Auto Body. “It is exciting that we will continue our work with Classic Collision, which shares the same values of great customer service, quality repairs and respect for team members.”

“Stetner has a great reputation. We look forward to building on that and continuing growth in Seattle, “ states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.net/join/ and start a confidential discussion today.

