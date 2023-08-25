 Classic Collision Grows Twice in Washington

Classic Collision Grows Twice in Washington

Classic Collision has announced two new closings in the state of Washington — KDK Enterprises in Federal Way and AP Collision Center in Lynnwood.

Classic Collision has announced two new closings in the state of Washington — the acquisition of KDK Enterprises in Federal Way and AP Collision Center in Lynnwood.

KDK Enterprises has been the reliable body shop in Federal Way for many years.

“I am excited for Classic Collision to continue our work of restoring the safety and beauty of all types of vehicles while providing an excellent customer service experience,” said David Konkle, former owner of Federal Way.

AP Collision Center is a friendly, family-style business that has been reliably serving the Seattle area since 1987.

“We have been highly regarded in the local business community for the past 15 years and feel confident that Classic Collision will remain a valued member in Lynnwood,” said Ryan Huynh, former owner of AP Collision Center.

“We are pleased to welcome both Federal Way and AP Collision Center teams to the Classic Family,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “Their efficient and thoroughly trained teams have extensive experience with all types of vehicles, and we are confident they both will be great additions in our Washington market.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

