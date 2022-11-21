Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Click Here to Read More

Shamrock Auto Body, Inc. is a family-owned and operated business, providing customers with exemplary auto body repair service from the same location since 2000. Their highly trained team of technicians perform a complete range of auto body repair services to Central Florida Customers from St. Cloud, Kissimmee, Orlando, Celebration and Lake Nona.

“We have been committed to delivering only the highest level of quality service, with the emphasis on customer satisfaction, and know that Classic Collision is in line with the same mission,” said Mike Reilly, former owner of Shamrock Auto Body.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are eager to welcome the entire Shamrock Auto Body team to the Classic Family. We recognize their high level of quality and service standards and look forward to furthering that in our Florida market.”