 Classic Collision Opens 30th location in Sunshine State
Classic Collision Opens 30th location in Sunshine State

Consolidators

Classic Collision Opens 30th location in Sunshine State

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision announced it has acquired East Coast Collision in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Family owned and operated, East Coast Collision is made up of a team of certified experts who have been providing trustworthy vehicle repair and a full range of auto body services for 25 years.

“Customer satisfaction is our number one focus, and we look forward to being part of Classic’s growth in Florida,” said Dan DeFelice, former owner of East Coast Collision.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are pleased to welcome the entire East Coast Collision team to the Classic family. Their efficient and thoroughly trained staff has extensive experience with all types of vehicles, and we are confident they will be a great fit in our Miami market.”

If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ and start a confidential discussion today.

